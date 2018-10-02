Serenity Funeral Chapel logo

Donna Lucile Braun passed away September 27, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho. She suffered for nine months with ALS (Lou Gehrig disease) and Multiple Sclerosis.

Donna attended Jerome High School and graduated from there. She then went on to Boise State University for two years with a full scholarship.

Donna married Raymond Braun on March 19, 1989 in Elko, Nevada and from there lived their lives in Twin Falls. Donna and Raymond had a wonderful life together, enjoying camping, hunting, traveling and playing cards with friends and family. Donna retired from Regis Blue Shield of Idaho.

Donna was loved and cherished by all who knew her. A celebration of life honoring her will be held on October 21 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. all friends and family are cordially invited to attend for refreshments and fellowship.

Donna will be missed by Raymond, friends and family members, and all who knew her.

Donna lit up Raymonds world day after day.

Services are under the care and direction of Heidi Heil and Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

