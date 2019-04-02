Obituary: Donna Lickley

March 22, 1932—March 16, 2019
Donna Lea Bartholomew was born on March 22, 1932, in Eden, Idaho, to parents, Archie (Swede) and Pearl Bartholomew. She was an only child but was surrounded by many friends, cousins, and relatives throughout her life. She attended Falls City and graduated from the Jerome High School in 1950. That same year, she married Ray Lickley and they resided in Jerome with their three children: John, Linda, and Brenda. She was active in Jobs Daughters and worked in the beet harvest and at Producers Livestock for many years. After their divorce, Donna was employed at Gem State Paper & Supply and, later, as activity director for Heritage Homes in Twin Falls.
In 1979, Donna married George Huddleston of Filer, Idaho. They were later divorced. Donna became manager of the Jerome Senior Citizens Center where she made many friends and was instrumental in the construction of the new center. After her retirement, she continued to be a board member for a number of years as well as an active participant.
“Grandma” loved buttering noses at birthday parties and celebrating holidays with the family. She was an avid card player. Her bright smile and infectious laugh will be missed.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Coryell Lickley; and great-grandson, Braiden Lickley. Surviving are children: John (Marie) Lickley, Linda (Kenneth) Palmer, and Brenda (Mike) Tilley; grandchildren: Dustin (Kim) Lickley, Clay (Jordan) Lickley, Brooke (Chris) Perkins, Amanda (Mike) Taylor, Lisa (Doug) Fischer, Luke (Megan) Arellano, and Cody Tilson; and ten great-grandchildren.
Donna slipped away peacefully at the Grangeville Health and Rehab facility where she was comfortable and received compassionate care since 2016.
A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at the Jerome Senior Center on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with internment following at the Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Ave., Jerome, ID 83338.
