August 24, 1932—October 21, 2019
Donna Huether passed away Oct. 21 in her home after a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 24, 1932 in Saronville, Nebraska, to parents Jesse William Riley Erickson, Jr. and Olive S. (Lindberg) Erickson, Donna was the third of five children: James Lamar (Jimmy), Beverly, Donna, Gary and Joyce. Her older brother James Lamar was tragically killed in a gun accident in 1937 and shortly after, her family moved to Missouri, and then to Kimberly, Idaho in 1939.
She graduated from Kimberly High School in 1950, and in November of that same year, she married Lewis (Lewie) L. Huether of Twin Falls. They raised three strapping boys: Randy, born in 1952 (while Lewie was still in the Army in Korea); Brent, born in 1955; and Kevin, born in 1958.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Donna was always into whatever her kids were, and never missed an event her kids were in. The Huether house was always open to her kids’ friends, with a well-stocked refrigerator and full cookie jar. Most of the kids didn’t even knock before entering when they came over, and many of them called her ‘Mom.’
Donna joined the workforce after her youngest child started school. She worked at the Teamsters-Carpenter’s union in Twin Falls as a secretary, and later served as the first woman business agent in Idaho. She took great pride in being a union member and was always quick to defend it.
Once her children were grown, she was active in crafts and sold for a number of companies at home parties, including House of Lloyd. She traveled around the valley giving these parties and made many wonderful friends.
Donna loved to bake cookies and make candy, especially before Christmas. She generously shared with friends, family, and members of her church.
She was active in the Crossroads Methodist Church in Kimberly for most of her life and served in a leadership role for their women’s group for many years. In later years, she attended the Calvary Chapel in Jerome.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse W. R. Erickson, Jr. and Olive Erickson; one son, Brent Huether; her husband, Lewis Huether; and two siblings, James (Jimmy) Erickson and Beverly Erickson.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Huether of Kimberly (and his wife, Carol, and daughters, Alaina Iliff and Ericka Whisenhunt), and Kevin Huether of West Jordan, Utah (and his wife, Rena, daughters Krisa Jeffries and Nonnie Guymon, and son, Isaac Huether); Brent Huether’s widow, Merrily Hagerman (now married to Jerel Hagerman) and Brent’s daughter, Charity Huether, and son, BJ Huether; one brother, Gary Erickson of Weiser, Idaho (and wife, Lorene); a sister, Joyce Wilkins of Rupert (and her husband, Theron); nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls with a viewing Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to either the East End Providers, P. O. Box 4, Kimberly, or the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. in Kimberly.
