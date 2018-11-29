Try 1 month for 99¢

July 7, 1929—November 26, 2018

Donna passed away November 26, 2018. Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park, Utah 84318. A Viewing will be held at the Star 2nd Ward in Burley, Idaho, 96 South 200 West December 1, 2018 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon December 1, 2018. Condolences may be shared at cvmortuary.com

Obituary: Donna Clydene Clark
