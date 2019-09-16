August 14, 1929—September 14, 2019
Donna Beth Kleinkopf born August 14th, 1929 to Lena Belle (Ireland) and Jake Wahl, in Hastings, Nebraska. Her family moved to Jerome, Idaho when she was 5 years old. Donna graduated from Jerome High School in 1947. There, she participated in numerous school activities including cheerleading and was a drum majorette. Donna married Gerald (Jerry) R Kleinkopf on August 26th, 1951. Together they lived in Twin Falls, where they raised their family. Donna was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. Donna started working for Mountain Bell in 1950 as a telephone operator and retired as a service advisor with US West in November of 1982. Donna and Jerry loved to travel and would regularly take their children and grandkids on vacations across the U.S. Donna and Jerry loved Hawaii (Maui) and camping. They could be found every summer at Redfish and other favorite spots with their camping buddies.
You have free articles remaining.
Donna loved to make people smile. She loved to perform and was an original member of the “Top Hat Tappers”, dancing and performing with them for the last 30 years. Donna was very active in the High School Activities Association with her husband Jerry. Together, they volunteered many hours for cross-country and track & field events across the state of Idaho. Donna was preceded in death by her parents (Jake and Lena Wahl) and both of her sisters, (Janice Netz and Dorothy Thompson). Donna is survived by her husband, Jerry Kleinkopf and sons, Kurt (Patty) and Kelly (Joyce) of Twin Falls, grandchildren: Kreed, Katy and Brett (Natalie) all of Boise, great grandsons Parker and Hudson of Boise. Donna also had two step-grandchildren: Angela (Andy) Haskell of Boise and David Shell of Jerome, with two step-great grandchildren: Saundra Shell and Ila Haskell. Donna was very active with dancing, bible study and her card group. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Donna’s favorite charities: Twin Falls Public Library, the Twin Falls School District Foundation (Twin Falls High School track & field and cross-country programs) and the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of : Kleinkopf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.