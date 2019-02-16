June 29, 1935—February 15, 2019
Donald Verl Fisher, 83, passed away at Magic Valley Regional Hospital February 15, 2019 from a heart attack.
Don was born in Hibbard, Idaho on June 29, 1935 to Lavoy and Verla Mae Fisher. He married his High School sweetheart, Darla “Betty” England August 26, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had various jobs that consisted of backing hay, driving truck and making cheese before he settled upon the grocery business. He served in the National Guard for three years.
In 1969 Don moved to Rupert, Idaho and worked for Clint Nelson in the grocery store across the street from the Post Office. He remained in that store until he retired in 1980.
Don had many hobbies that included rock hunting, jewelry making, gardening, fishing, baking, hunting, target shooting and spinning wool. Countless people are recipients of the bread, cookies, and jewelry that he loved to make and give away. After retiring Don and Darla spent five years working in the Boise Tempe. They also served two missions for the church in Adelarde, Australia and Johanesburg, South Africa Temple where he was set apart as a Sealer. His most recent callings in his ward were door greeter, nursery leader and librarian.
Don and Darla are the parents of four children Donald Bruce (Dalva) Fisher, John Dee (Tina) Fisher, Cindy Fisher (Adrian) Gallegos, and Dallen E (Vicki) Fisher, 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren and numerous “adopted” grandkids from church and the neighborhood who always knew that papa kept a stash of candy for them. Especially Brooklyn.
Special thanks to Don’s doctors and especially those countless Techs, nurses or doctors who kept him alive until mom could see him one last time.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Darla, three sisters Lilly, Betty Dawn and Marie. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Everett, and sister Illeen.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Rupert 7th ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Boyd Phillips officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dad requested that people should not send him flowers. Flowers are for birthdays, Mother’s day and other holidays. Make a donation to Humanitarian Services or your favorite charity. Darla wants to thank everyone for their cards and kind words.
