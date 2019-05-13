{{featured_button_text}}

May 28, 1921-May 10, 2019

Donald E. Slonecker, formerly of View and Rupert, Idaho, passed away Friday, May 10 in Newport, Oregon. Don was born May 28, 1921, in Reedsport, Oregon, to Ned and Nellie Slonecker, long-time residents of Powers, Oregon. He graduated from Powers High school in 1939 and married Charlotte Grove in 1944. He served in the Navy in the Pacific Fleet from 1942-1945 as a radioman. While living in Idaho, he worked for the FAA and farmed. He retired to the Oregon coast with Charlotte, who passed away in December 2010. He was preceded in death by his brother Sam and his sons Vince and Gus. He is survived by his sister Mary Frye, his daughters Ann, Susan, Sara, Mary and Paula, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Remembrances may be made to Powers School Breakfast Program for Kids, PO Box 536, Powers, Oregon 97466.

