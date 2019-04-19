Donald R Baker
November 11, 1968—April 12, 2019
Donald R Baker, 50, of Heyburn, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center following a severe vehicle accident.
Don was born November 11, 1968 alongside his twin brother Ronald Baker, in Aurora, Missouri. Don was born to K. Wilma McBride Baker and George Raymond Baker. He married Sherry Baker, in Twin Falls Idaho, they were later divorced. Throughout his working years he was most recently employed with Ridley’s Family Markets.
Don spent his weekends watching NASCAR and football. He was a die hard fan of Kansas City Chiefs and Jeff Gordon. Don enjoyed spending time with Dean Albertson, who he considered a brother. The two met in elementary school. Don was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Baker and Tiffany Baker, both of Twin Falls and Paulina Bowers of Chehalis, Washington; his brothers and sisters, Debbie (Jim) Sibbett, Burley, George (Coreena) Baker Jr., Twin Falls, Ronald R Baker, Boise, Duane (Kathleen) Baker, Burley, Kelly (Lana) Baker, Heyburn, David L Baker, Twin Falls, and Carol J Baker, Oregon; three handsome grandsons; and lots of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, grandmother, Ila Callahan Randell, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at the Oakley Cemetery at a date to be announced and will be open to the public. The family appreciates all first responders that helped at the scene of the accident, Cassia Regional Hospital’s Emergency Department and their Life Flight team, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center, and Wanda with Hospice for all of your care and kindness. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
