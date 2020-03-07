Obituary: Donald Paul Icke

Donald Paul Icke, 88, of Wendell was born in Alva, OK to Albert Elmer and Dora May Icke on January 1, 1932. Dad was an extra special man that always had a warm smile and a nice word for anyone he knew, and often even those he didn’t. He will be greatly missed by many, but especially his family.
Dad married the love of his life, Emily, on November 24, 1973 in Shoshone, ID. Each of them brought children from previous marriages, but together they made the family whole. A couple years later, they added me to the mix and our family was complete. Dad always said, “everything will be okay.”
Dad is survived by: his wife, Emily, of 46 years; their children—Suzan (Tim), Walt (Mary), Sheri, Kirk (Kathy), Eric (Sue), John (Connie), Katrina (Greg); grandchildren—Colleen, Zachery, Joey (Jen), Jason (Amber), Jenna, K.C. (Cali), Kirstyn (Lanny), Kevin (Stacey), Jessie, Tyler, Robbie, Matt, David; numerous great grandchildren; his brother—Herman (Leona), and numerous nephews and nieces that all love him very much.
Dad is preceded in death by his siblings: Dorothy, Lucy, Alvin, George, Albert, Roscoe, Isaac and Anna; his parents, and his children—Denise, Charles, Bruce and Ernest.
A small family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Donald Icke. To leave condolences or memories go to www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
