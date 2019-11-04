Obituary: Donald Patrick Walden

December 6, 1966—Sept 9, 2019
Donald Patrick “Pat “ Walden passed away Sept 9, 2019 at St Luke’s in Boise with his loving family by his side after a sudden illness. Pat was born December 6, 1966 in San Francisco, California to his loving parents, Donald and Elizabeth Walden.
Pat moved from Pacifica, California to Twin Falls Idaho with his family in 1976. He attended schools in California and Idaho.
Pat had a love for music at an early age. His parents bought his first guitar when he was 6 years old. He played football and played trumpet in Junior high school and Twin Falls high school Marching band. After Graduation the College of Southern Idaho Pep band. Pat was very good at playing drums, guitar and bass and loved to play his acoustic guitar for his Mom and dad and his friends.
At the time of his passing Pat was working at the Travelers Oasis.
Pat was a kind and gentle person who was a strong believer in God his father and Jesus Christ. He is deeply missed by his parents, his two brothers Derrick and David and all his friends and cousins in California who love and miss him. The family would like to thank all the first responders: Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St Luke’s, and the Staff at St Luke’s in Twin Falls and Boise St Luke’s ICU who took such good care of our Pat.
Donald Patrick Walden’s funeral arrangements were taken care of by the caring staff at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A private Catholic mass and rosary was held September 13, 2019 at St Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls Idaho with Father Julio Vacente residing. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
