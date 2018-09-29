February 21, 1939 – September 18, 2018
Don Lyda, formerly of Twin Falls, at age 79, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by family members, daughters Jean Radcliffe, Carol Brunson (Gene), son Bill Tedder (Sharon), brother Ray Lyda (Tome), sister Rayla Carlacio (Greg), uncle William Lyda (Linda), and 2 nephews (Brian and Matt, 1 niece (Terry), 1 great niece (Quinn), 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
A Memorial is scheduled: October 27, 2018, at 10:30 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8056 Oak Avenue, Citrus Heights, California, 95610
