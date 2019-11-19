March 4, 1931—November 17, 2019
Donald Louis Rahe peacefully entered heaven in the morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1931, to Louis and Ida Rahe in Aurora, Indiana. There he was raised with his older brother and younger sister. He completed most of his early education at St. John Lutheran School in two classrooms with four grades in each room. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1949 going on to graduate from Indiana University in 1953. He worked at Seagrams Distillery during the summers when home from college. He joined ROTC and advanced ROTC to help with college cost. During his junior and senior years of college, he completed internships with CPA firms from January to March, so he had to do catch up work when returning to college each spring. He was very proud that he graduated from college debt free. When he passed his CPA exam in May 1954, he received the highest score in Indiana.
After graduating from college, he was an officer in the United States Air Force, where he audited government procurement contracts. He was stationed in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, where, in November 1955, he met Ruth Billiar, an Idaho girl, at the University Club, a club for single, college graduates. They were married in Idaho on August 18, 1956. Don frequently teased Ruth that she was his permanent military casualty. They started married life in Indianapolis with Don working for George Olive and Co., CPAs. During this time they had three daughters.
Don moved the family to Montgomery, Alabama in 1963 where he worked as the financial controller for Paragon Press (yearbook printers). In 1965, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where a son joined the family. In 1968, they purchased the family farm as Don wanted to be able to get outside in the summers and operate equipment (tractors). Farming was a natural fit with tax season. In 1970, he opened his own practice. In 1978, he built the Rahe building he continued to operate his practice until May 2019. Don completed audits for the county, schools, canal companies and highway district.
Don was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church from 1965 to the present still attending two weeks ago. He was an Elder and held many church offices, including president and treasurer, with his last term being from 2010-2015. He was on many boards including the Board of Trustees and Education.
Don was very active in the Twin Falls Lions Club from 1968 until the present. He held many offices including president and was Lion of the Year in 2008. In Lions District 39-W, he held most offices including District Governor. With Lions, Don and Ruth were able to take many trips including Hong Kong and Mainland China. While Council Chairman of Multiple District 39 (Southern Idaho/Eastern Oregon), they attended a convention in Seoul Korea. He was instrumental in getting an International Director elected from his district. He was known at Lions as the Twin Falls County Fair Parking Chairman. For many, many years he would be there every day to make sure parking went smoothly.
Don and Ruth were avid Duplicate Bridge players, and he became a Silver Life Master in 2013. Don loved to play bridge and often played more than once a week, especially enjoying his men’s bridge group. He was also treasurer for the Twin Falls Bridge Club.
Don loved to travel with Ruth. The most memorable trips include a family cruise to Alaska in 2017. 19 of the 21 family members all enjoyed competitive games, ice bergs, and making memories. Don and Ruth went to Germany with Don’s sister and husband in 2000. Luther Land, Wittenberg Reformation Church, Oberammergau Passion Play, Hitler’s mountaintop eagle’s nest, and the Sound of Music location were the highlights. In 2001, an Alaskan Cruise Tour was taken with their son and his wife. This trip included a three-day cruise and then land stops in Whitehorse, Dawson, Fairbanks, Denali National Park and Anchorage. Other cruises included many playing duplicate competition bridge along with the sightseeing.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; daughters—Deborah (Dan) McIntosh and Barbara (Tony) Tesnohlidek; son—Stephen (Pam) Rahe; son-in-law—Jeff Weston; grandchildren—Amy (Joe) Behler, Robert McIntosh, Mary, Rachel, David (Samantha), and Eve Weston, Emily, Abby, and Luke Tesnohlidek, Seth and Stephanie Rahe; great grandson—Brodie Behler. He is also survived by his siblings—Cecil Rahe and Flo (John) Dunnette along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter—Karen Weston; sisters-in-law—Phyllis Behm and Emily Rahe; brothers-in-law—William Fehling and David Billiar.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Committal will be at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park followed by an 11 a.m. service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. We would like to thank the staff at Hospice Visions and Bridgeview Estates for their support for Don, Ruth and the rest of the family during this difficult time.
