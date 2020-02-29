Obituary: Donald Lloyd Johnson

July 17, 1929—February 21, 2020

On February 21, 2020, Donald (Don) Lloyd Johnson went to be with his Lord and Savior at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Don was born in Molalla, Oregon, on July 17, 1929. His dad, Louis, came to America from Norway in 1901 at the age of 16. When arriving at Ellis Island, Louis changed the family name from Reitehaug to Johnson. Louis, at age 28, married Laila Graff, 17, and they had 10 children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Don was preceded in death by brothers, Adolph, Henry, Clifford, and Duane; sisters, Arlita, Arlene, and Ruby; and grandson, Tanner. He is survived by one brother, Arland; his twin sister, Gladys; and his wife of 69 years, Virginia. Don is also survived by son, Jerry and wife Linda Johnson, daughter, Peggy and husband Ray Lapp, and daughter, Sherri and husband Dennis Bramon. Don had nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.