Obituary: Donald Lloyd Johnson

July 17, 1929—February 21, 2020
On February 21, 2020, Donald (Don) Lloyd Johnson went to be with his Lord and Savior at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Don was born in Molalla, Oregon, on July 17, 1929. His dad, Louis, came to America from Norway in 1901 at the age of 16. When arriving at Ellis Island, Louis changed the family name from Reitehaug to Johnson. Louis, at age 28, married Laila Graff, 17, and they had 10 children.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was preceded in death by brothers, Adolph, Henry, Clifford, and Duane; sisters, Arlita, Arlene, and Ruby; and grandson, Tanner. He is survived by one brother, Arland; his twin sister, Gladys; and his wife of 69 years, Virginia. Don is also survived by son, Jerry and wife Linda Johnson, daughter, Peggy and husband Ray Lapp, and daughter, Sherri and husband Dennis Bramon. Don had nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Don lived a very full and rewarding life. After eighth grade Don was pretty much on his own. He met Virginia at a church camp meeting in Brooks, Oregon, in 1948. They were married September 29, 1950 in North Howell, Oregon. He worked in the woods as a logger, driving caterpillar and logging trucks. Hunting and fishing were favorite pastimes. Feeling called to the mission field, he and Virginia worked in full-time ministry in Arizona to the Hopi, Navajo and Apache tribes for 15 years. Not wanting to leave the Church in Teestoh in debt, he moved his family to Sedona, Arizona, where he built and sold homes to pay off the mortgage. After leaving the mission field, they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, and Don became an award-winning home builder from 1974—1990.
Grass Valley, California was home for a short time living close to son, Jerry and family. Upon returning to Twin Falls in 1994, he occasionally traveled to neighboring towns to work on churches that needed repair. Throughout Don’s life and accomplishments, he always gave God the glory.
On Saturday, April 18, the family will be having a Celebration of Life open house at Rosenau’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, from 1 to 3 p.m. Family and friends that wish to come together to celebrate Don‘s life and service to the Lord are invited to attend.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.