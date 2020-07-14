Obituary: Donald Leon Craner

Growing up in Oakley, Don spent his time hunting, trapping and fishing. As a child, his family kept numerous odd pets, including a coyote, a badger, a hawk and a cougar. He worked for Pickett Ranch and Sheep Company. As a 1969 graduate of Oakley High School, Don excelled in many sports. His senior year, Don was voted Mr. Football, Most Friendly, and much to the surprise of his children, he was Seminary president!

The summer following graduation, Don got a job at Ore-Ida, and enlisted in the military. He completed basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky. He was a tanker with the 116th Armored Cavalry. He served his country for seven years in the National Guard, while continuing to work at Ore-Ida.

Don worked the graveyard shift at Ore-Ida for more than 30 years, as a warehouse supervisor. He made many lifelong friends at work. Ore-Ida is where a girl in a pink pant suit, named Marjorie Wood, caught his eye. They were married six months later, on August 2, 1974, in the Ogden Utah Temple. Together they raised four children: Keriann, Kami, Kade and Kirk. Don worked hard to provide for his family, by night at Ore-Ida, and by day farming, ranching and raising pigs. He provided 4-H pigs to many youth in the Mini-Cassia Valley. On the farm is where Don taught his children the value of hard work, the value of your word, and how to have thick skin. The kids also learned how to dodge anything that came their way, they mastered the art of fighting in whispers, (as to not wake the bear!), and that a handshake is as good as gold.