Obituary: Donald Lee Roemer

Donald Lee Roemer died suddenly on August 28, 2018 surrounded by his family. A graveside memorial service will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho at Sunset Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 7, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert, Idaho, or the American Heart Association, in Don’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. For more information please go magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

