Obituary: Donald Larson

May 9, 1927—March 25, 2019
Donald Larson, 91, formerly of Rupert, passed away in his sleep on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Waldport, Oregon. He was born on May 9, 1927 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Gustov Victor and Myrtle Wykoff Larson. He was married to Donna Evelyn Mangum on April 16, 1955 in the Manti Temple. He served honorably in World War II and the Korean War. He worked in heavy construction for Operating Local #3 for many years. He spent a lot of time working away from home but was home on the weekends. When he retired, he and Donna purchased a fifth wheel and traveled all over the United States. They stopped in areas for temporary work when finances were low. They worked in several places including Zion’s National Park and many trailer parks. After moving to Rupert, Donald worked at the Wildlife Refuge at the Minidoka Dam.
He is survived by three children – Darla (Rick) Mortensen, Rusty (Diane) Larson and Mary Larson-Davis; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Donna and two sons – Clinton J. Larson and Robert Larson.
A graveside urn placement will take place at the Rupert Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Local arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.