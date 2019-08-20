May 7, 1942—August 17, 2019
Donald Laroy Mabey from Oakley, Idaho, was born to Donald L Mabey and Barbara Jean Petty May 7, 1942 and died Aug. 17. 2019 in Salt Lake City.
He grew up on his father’s farm / ranch, attended school and graduated from Oakley High School. While attending high school he played football, basketball, baseball, and track.
He participated in FFA, 4H (showing Steers) and Oakley Vigilantes serving on the board of directors. He worked and broke horses with his dad. He competed in rodeos events of saddle bronc, bareback riding, bulls and calf and team roping.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in Elder Quorum Presidencies, High Priest Groups Leaders and Sunday School President.
He married Donna Jean Wilkinson Nov. 8, 1963. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple Nov. 8, 1969.
They had three children; two sons Kevin Glen Mabey and Gregory Laroy Mabey and one daughter Cindy Charie Fleming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Barry Leon Mabey, a son Gregory Laroy Mabey and his wife Donna.
He is survived by his son Kevin and wife Wendy (from Washington), His daughter Cindy and husband Dan (from Rock Springs, Wyoming),six grandchildren Nathan, Emily and Aaron Mabey and Jonathan, Timothy and Kimberly Fleming, and his sisters Charie Hulse (of Idaho Falls, Idaho) and Debbie Mayne (of Weatherby, Missouri)
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Monday prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
