Obituary: Donald Kay Thueson

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Kay Thueson. Don was born to Mary and Walter Thueson on June 8, 1948 in Wendell, Idaho. Don grew up in Jerome, Idaho with two brothers and three sisters; DeLoy and Robert Thueson, Carolyn Feik, Sharron Thueson, and Helen Thueson-Stone. On June 26, 1970 Don married the love of his life, Tamara Ann Mencl in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. Don and Tami raised 6 children while living in Twin Falls, Idaho; Meagon Palmer, Terry Thueson, Jenny Taylor, Patrick Thueson, April Lobb, and Amber Coppieters. Don and Tami have 27 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Don’s driving focus was on building, supporting and loving an eternal family. Don had a compassion to genuinely love others and an intuitive wisdom to help and give great advice but only when needed and asked for. Don will be remembered for his magnetic personality, his constant positive attitude, and his love and friendship to so many. Tami was by his side and he was surrounded by his children when he passed in the early morning hours of Wednesday August 12, 2020.