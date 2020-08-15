You have permission to edit this article.
Obituary: Donald Kay Thueson
June 8, 1948 ~ August 12, 2020

Obituary: Donald Kay Thueson

June 8, 1948 ~ August 12, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Kay Thueson. Don was born to Mary and Walter Thueson on June 8, 1948 in Wendell, Idaho. Don grew up in Jerome, Idaho with two brothers and three sisters; DeLoy and Robert Thueson, Carolyn Feik, Sharron Thueson, and Helen Thueson-Stone. On June 26, 1970 Don married the love of his life, Tamara Ann Mencl in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. Don and Tami raised 6 children while living in Twin Falls, Idaho; Meagon Palmer, Terry Thueson, Jenny Taylor, Patrick Thueson, April Lobb, and Amber Coppieters. Don and Tami have 27 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Don’s driving focus was on building, supporting and loving an eternal family. Don had a compassion to genuinely love others and an intuitive wisdom to help and give great advice but only when needed and asked for. Don will be remembered for his magnetic personality, his constant positive attitude, and his love and friendship to so many. Tami was by his side and he was surrounded by his children when he passed in the early morning hours of Wednesday August 12, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2085 South Temple Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held at noon, prior to services. A graveside service in Jerome, Idaho will follow the funeral service. The funeral will be broadcast through www.summersfuneral.com, Donald Thueson Obituary where the link will be provided. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to use safe distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Homes, Meridian, ID, 208-898-0642.

Service information

Aug 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2085 S. Temple Drive
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Aug 17
Viewing
Monday, August 17, 2020
11:00PM-12:00PM
church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2085 S. Temple Drive
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Aug 18
Graveside Service
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
2:00PM-3:00AM
Jerome Cemetery
Jerome County
Jerome, ID 83646
