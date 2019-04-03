Obituary: Donald Ira Sprenger

Donald Ira Sprenger
September 5, 1938—April 1, 2019
PAUL – Donald Ira Sprenger, an 80-year-old Paul resident, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of loved ones on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Don was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Elgin, North Dakota, the son of William Oscar Sprenger and Alice Ruth Moos Sprenger. He graduated from high school in Elgin in 1956, and remained there until the summer of 1958, when he left to work in Montana building elevators. He returned to North Dakota, enrolling in college in Bottineau, North Dakota, where during summer breaks from his studies he worked with his father and other family members combining fields. He spent one year of his studies at Utah State College in Logan, Utah, then returned home and began working with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Don worked with the Bureau of Reclamation until April of 1962, when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After finishing his military service in 1964, he returned to work for the Bureau of Reclamation in Huron, South Dakota, surveying land. In August of 1968, he married Arliss Hirning of Mott, North Dakota. Working for the Bureau of Reclamation would take the couple from South Dakota, to Iowa, to California, and then eventually to Rupert, Idaho, in 1974, where he worked in electrical maintenance at the Minidoka Dam until his retirement in 1993. In August, of 1986, he and Arliss were divorced and he moved to Paul, Idaho, where he married Jan Halstead, in May of 1987. He and Jan enjoyed over thirty years of marriage together. In his retirement years, Don became a woodworker and made many beautiful and intricate woodworks, primarily with his scroll saw.
Don is survived by his wife, Jan; his children, Troy Allen (Gloria) Sprenger, Tracy Ann (J.C.) Williams, and Gwen Marie (Wayne) Taylor; his nine grandchildren; and his step-children, Terri (Dirk) Weeks, Gary (Jan) Halstead, Angela (Brian) Dallolio, Micah (Tammy) Halstead, and Denise (Shane) Dallolio.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hope Community Church (25 N. Fourth St.) in Paul, with Pastor Warren Rachele officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
