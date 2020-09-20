Obituary: Donald F Sharp

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 13, 1943—September, 13, 2020

Donald Franklin Sharp, 77, passed away suddenly but peacefully, Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was born February, 13th 1943, the youngest of two children to parents E. Franklin and Ramah Sharp in Twin Falls, ID.

He attended school in Hansen, Idaho until his parents bought their own farm South of Twin Falls. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1961, attended University of Idaho for one and completed one year of welding school at Idaho State University. This is where he met and married Cecilia Benkula from Murtaugh, Id. To this union was born two sons. Don and the boys farmed the family dairy farm until 1991, when he and Cecilia divorced.

Don drove bus for Sun Valley Stages for a time where he got reacquainted with Patti “baby cakes” Stephenson and spent 26 loving years sharing adventures together. At the time of his death he had enjoyed 33 years of sobriety in the AA program, to which he said he owed his life and was a respected sponsor to many in the program.