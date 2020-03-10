Obituary: Donald Edwin Rehwalt

April 12, 1926—March 6, 2020
HEYBURN – Donald Edwin Rehwalt was born to John Carl Christopher and Dorothea Emma Lierman Rehwalt on April 12, 1926, about a mile from the Clover Lutheran Church in Clover, Idaho. The family moved to a farm close to the north Snake River Canyon rim near the Trinity Lutheran Church at Eden. He worked on the farm until he was drafted into the United States Army, serving as a Radio Operator in the Army of Occupation, 15th Infantry, Regional Headquarters in Schweinfurt, Germany.
He returned to Idaho after separating from the Army, and met and married Louise Kluth on December 18, 1949. After working on various farms and other businesses, Don and Louise took out a homestead on a deserted farm in eastern Jerome County, where the address, power, telephone and schools were all in Minidoka County. They farmed and lived on the homestead for 16 years, with Don also doing custom farm work on the side for many years. After selling the homestead in 1980, they moved to three acres four miles from Paul. They sold the land in 2005 and moved into Heyburn, where Louise died at home in 2009, and Don died at home on March 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was very active in the Zion Lutheran Church congregation and served in various positions on district Lutheran organizations for many years. He also served as a Layman Evangelist for several years.
Don loved and supported his family and taught his children the value of hard work and instilled in them the values of honesty and integrity.
Don is survived by five children, Paula (Dave, deceased) Stewart of Colorado Springs, Colo., Karen (Jim) Kloer of Twin Falls, Debbie (Barry, deceased) Gibson of Rupert, Cheryl (Ron, deceased) Hurrle of Heyburn, and Ronald (Tammy) Rehwalt of Meridian; five grandchildren, Troy Talbot, Zachary Rehwalt, Leisha Rehwalt, Conner Rehwalt, and Grady Rehwalt; five great- grandchildren, Kayla Talbot, Braden Talbot and Zane Talbot; and Brighton Rehwalt and Kinlee Rehwalt; and his siblings, Lois Likely of Tyler, Texas, Harlan Rehwalt of Twin Falls, Carol (Robert) Thornton of Pullman, Wash., and Barbara Pohl of Twin Falls.
In addition to his wife, Don was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, LeRoy Rehwalt; and one sister, Viola Bruhn.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with The Rev. Alex Lissow officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, located at 1602 E. 1100 S., in Eden. Military rites will be provided at the cemetery by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries.
