Obituary: Donald Edwin Rehwalt

HEYBURN – Donald Edwin Rehwalt was born to John Carl Christopher and Dorothea Emma Lierman Rehwalt on April 12, 1926, about a mile from the Clover Lutheran Church in Clover, Idaho. The family moved to a farm close to the north Snake River Canyon rim near the Trinity Lutheran Church at Eden. He worked on the farm until he was drafted into the United States Army, serving as a Radio Operator in the Army of Occupation, 15th Infantry, Regional Headquarters in Schweinfurt, Germany.

He returned to Idaho after separating from the Army, and met and married Louise Kluth on December 18, 1949. After working on various farms and other businesses, Don and Louise took out a homestead on a deserted farm in eastern Jerome County, where the address, power, telephone and schools were all in Minidoka County. They farmed and lived on the homestead for 16 years, with Don also doing custom farm work on the side for many years. After selling the homestead in 1980, they moved to three acres four miles from Paul. They sold the land in 2005 and moved into Heyburn, where Louise died at home in 2009, and Don died at home on March 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.