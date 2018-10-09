Try 1 month for 99¢
Aug. 26, 1931 – Sept. 30, 2018

BURLEY – Donald Brown, an 87-year-old resident of Burley, died Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Don was born in Payette, Idaho, Aug. 26, 1931, to J.T. Brown and Maggie Miller Brown; the second to the youngest of 12 children. He received and completed his education in Payette. He joined the United States Army on Nov. 17, 1950, and served his country until Nov. 17, 1953. He was stationed in Austria during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service in 1954 and 1955. Following that, he worked for Brock Lumber Company in Meridian. In 1957, he began working for Afton-Lamp Electric – which became Columbia Electric – and then Amfac Electric, and finally became CED. Collectively, he worked for these companies for 39 years. After retiring, he worked part-time for Columbia Electric for another 14 years.

He married Jane Edith McDonald, June 2, 1962, in Boise. They were married for 56 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; his sons, Michael James (Carrie) of Nampa, and Eric Donald and his partner, Scooter Carling of Hailey; and grandchildren, Celine and Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven sisters; and four brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

