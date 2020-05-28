Obituary: Donald Baird

Donald was an extremely hard worker from a very early age. He gave his all and best effort to any employer that he worked for. One of his first jobs was working for Cenarrusa Sheep Co. He really enjoyed working for Earl Hutchinson on the Hillside Ranch with his rodeo stock. In 1958 he then began a career of working for Milford Sparks on his ranch out Fish Creek. In 1977 Donald and Nettie moved from Carey to Arco, where they managed the Royal Bakery and Café until 1983. They moved to Twin Falls where he began a new career in the fish industry. He worked from 1984 – 2005 at the Canyon Springs Fish Hatchery and Farms. Through the years he loved fishing, hunting, camping and trail rides. In later years he especially enjoyed long road trips throughout the Western States and Canada.