Obituary: Dona Lee Pierce

Dona married her husband of 63 years, Jack D. Pierce on February 2, 1953, in Filer. One month later Jack reported for active duty in the United States Army. While he served two years in Korea, Dona began her career working within the Filer community. Filer Mutual Telephone was the first to benefit from her financial, organizational and customer service skills. When Jack returned to Filer in March 1955, he and Dona moved to the Pierce family farm, south of Filer. Together, they had two children, Alan Pierce and Paula Pierce. Dona was always on call to drive truck or cook for a crew or run to town for parts, all while raising the kids and managing the household. Dona and Jack continued to farm until 1963, at which time they decided to pursue different careers.