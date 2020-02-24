Obituary: Dona Lee Pierce

March 16, 1934 – February 13, 2020
TWIN FALLS—Dona Lee Pierce, 85, of Twin Falls, and formerly of Filer, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Dona was born March 16, 1934 in Twin Falls, ID., the daughter of Albert C. & Edith Talkington Leeper of Filer. She was raised there and graduated from Filer High School.
Dona married her husband of 63 years, Jack D. Pierce on February 2, 1953, in Filer. One month later Jack reported for active duty in the United States Army. While he served two years in Korea, Dona began her career working within the Filer community. Filer Mutual Telephone was the first to benefit from her financial, organizational and customer service skills. When Jack returned to Filer in March 1955, he and Dona moved to the Pierce family farm, south of Filer. Together, they had two children, Alan Pierce and Paula Pierce. Dona was always on call to drive truck or cook for a crew or run to town for parts, all while raising the kids and managing the household. Dona and Jack continued to farm until 1963, at which time they decided to pursue different careers.
Dona worked at Fidelity National Bank for several years before she joined Filer High School as a Teacher’s Aide. She eventually took over the job of Principal’s Secretary. Here she touched the lives of many young people as they passed through her office either as her aide or as a unwilling visitor summoned to have a “little chat” with the Principal. We always joked that Mrs. Pierce was the one who kept Filer High School running all those years.
Dona enjoyed being active and was quite successful in many athletic endeavors, including rifle marksmanship, bowling, and golf, where she brought home a 1995 IGA Senior Championship trophy. She and Jack especially appreciated their golf and friends at the Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl. Dona served as a Board Member and was active in the Ladies Club. She happily volunteered many hours to walk with and score for Idaho Junior golfers. She shared her passion for golf with two generations of her own family.
Dona is survived by her son Alan Pierce of Twin Falls, her daughter Paula (Scott) Vye of Selah, WA and her two beloved granddaughters, Amy (Justin) Hammond of Nampa, and Jessica Vye of Selah, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Pierce, her brother Jerry Leeper and her parents Ab and Edith Leeper.
Dona’s family would like to extend much thanks to her friends and wonderful neighbors, who spent time with her. Also a very special “Thank You” to the entire staff at Chardonnay Assisted Living and Hospice Visions, Inc. for their loving care and service that was above and beyond. At Dona’s request, no services will take place, and cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Hospice Visions, Inc. in Twin Falls, ID.
