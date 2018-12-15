July 16, 1949 – December 12, 2018
PAUL – Dona Jo Osterhout, a 69-year-old resident of Paul, left this earthly life on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at University of Utah Hospital, with her family by her side, due to complications from surgery. Dona Jo was born July 16, 1949, to Arthur F. and Veda Ellen Smith Schenk in Burley, Idaho. She had a younger sister, KayLyn, and a baby brother, Phillip. Dona Jo met her sweetheart, Larry O. Osterhout, while in high school. They were married on July 22, 1966; Larry was 19 and Dona Jo was 17. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Latter-day Saint Temple on May 4, 1973. This union brought four children, Kip Lee, Michele Dawn, Amy Ellen, and Kelli Jo. After the death of Larry’s sister, they raised, from a young age, their nephew, Terrel Ward Miller. Dona Jo worked various jobs throughout her life. Her favorite job was working at Swensen’s Market with Nancy. Dona Jo loved her customers. She enjoyed talking and making friends.She was known for her delicious, home-made wheat bread, rolls, and cakes. She worked at Kitchen Kneads and taught classes on how to make wheat bread. Dona Jo enjoyed baking and cooking.She liked camping, sewing and being with family. She also enjoyed scrapbooking. Her children and grandchildren love looking through her scrapbooks. Additionally, she enjoyed being at the hospital when her grandchildren were born.She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings including secretary of the Relief Society, Primary, and Cub Scouts. Dona Jo served with her husband, Larry, a Church Service Mission from 2016-2017, at the LDS Employment Center; they gained many friends through their service.Dona Jo is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry O. Osterhout; their children, Kip (Jody) Osterhout of Boise, Michele (Chet) Jeppesen of Paul, Amy (Todd) Thompson of Burley, Kelli Bates of Burley, and Terrel (Gretchen) Miller of Meridian; her sister, Kaylynn (Tom) Thompson of Meridian; one brother, Phillip (Verlynn) Schenk of Paul; 19 grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren (with two more on the way). She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Schenk and Veda Vaughn; her father-in-law, Owen G. Osterhout; her brother and sister-in-law, Ward and DeAnn Miller; and her son-in-law, Marco Bates. Dona Jo was diagnosed with Amyloidosis in 1998. This blood cancer caused her to have a heart transplant in 2006; a stem-cell transplant in 2008; and a kidney transplant in 2013. On Nov. 9, 2018, Dona Jo had her native kidneys and gall bladder removed. This surgery caused several complications. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Hospital for the excellent care given to our wife and mother. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 2nd Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Chet Jeppesen officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
