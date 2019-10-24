July 31, 1928—October 19, 2019
Dona Irean Hollinger, a 91-year-old former Paul resident, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley.
Dona was born July 31, 1928, in St. Anthony, Idaho. She graduated from King Hill High School and shortly after married her high-school sweetheart, Delmar Hollinger, on December 18, 1948. They would have celebrated 71 years together this December.
They soon moved to Rupert and owned and operated Rupert Gas & Oil for over 40 years. They resided in Rupert and Paul and after retirement, moved out on the farm next to their daughter and son-in-law.
Dona enjoyed many activities, but number one was dancing with her sweetheart. They were amazing ballroom dancers and danced every opportunity they could find. She was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, sewing, crocheting and crafts and loved teaching and sharing them with her daughters and granddaughters.
She was an amazing grandmother who cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a large influence in shaping their lives. They have many special memories of time spent with her camping and playing card games or board games. Each visit from one of them in these last few years made her day special and put a glow on her face.
She is survived by her loving husband, Delmar; two daughters, Janet (David) Horner of Paul, and Jerri (Stan) Clark of Nampa; six grandchildren, Bret (Dina) Horner of Roseville, California, Jeremy (Anna) Clark of Jerome, Kim (Bill) Buckholdt of Greenacres, Washington, Justin (Sheri) Clark of Rupert, Crystal Vopal of Boise, and Robyn (Matt) Miller of Eagle River, Alaska; 17 great-grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Will, Lily, Emma, Jude, Freddie, Christian, Faith, Ivy, Leslie, Ethan, Aunika, Ashley, Spencer, Clayton, and Maddox; one sister, Glenda (Don) Chadd of Twin Falls; one brother, Dale Mothershead of Utah; and one sister-in-law, Wilda Hollinger of Burley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Arla Mothershead.
Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Paul Idaho. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held afterwards at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., in Burley.
The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Estates for their loving care of our mother and grandmother. We also thank Harrison’s Hope Hospice, especially nurse, Anna, and Pastor Dan, who always brought a sparkle to her eyes and a smile to her face.
