May 15, 1925—October 17, 2019
Don Wilda Whipple, a 94-year-old resident of Declo, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Legacy House of Park Lane in Farmington, Utah.
Don was born May 15, 1925 in Declo, Idaho, to Vivian Earl and Ruby (Hines) Whipple. He spent his early years on the family farm, while attending school in Declo and Burley. As an only child, he shared a particularly lovely bond with his mother. He happily recalled trips with her to visit her family in Oregon. He loved riding motorcycles and boating and tolerated farm work.
In 1944, Don was drafted into service with the United States Army, 135th Armored Maintenance Battalion. When the hostilities ended in Europe, he helped to return a group of Czechoslovakians from a prison camp in Munich to their home country. He returned to the farm for a 30-day furlough and began courting Norma Lou Nelson. They were married Aug. 12, 1945, in Oakley, Idaho. While on their honeymoon in Yellowstone National Park, they learned that the war in the Pacific had ended. After a short term at Camp Cook, in California, they returned to Idaho, where Don resumed farming and mechanical work.
Don had a very skilled, mechanical mind and was known for being able to fix and create about anything. He applied these skills to his farm work and hobbies, including boats, motorcycles and snowmobiles. After retirement, Don and Norma split their time between the farm in Declo and their property in Quartzsite, Arizona. He and Norma enjoyed square dancing and made many friends as they participated in square dancing clubs in Idaho and Arizona.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Until just a few years ago, he continued to raise and preserve food from his garden, which he generously shared with family. He loved visits with family and was eager to provide help any way he could. Don was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his sons, Glen (Darla) Whipple of Hurricane, Utah, and Gary (Melanie) Whipple of Fruit Heights, Utah; a son-in-law, Dan (Gini) Gillett of Declo; his grandchildren, Tara (Troy) Whittier of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Rebecca (Justin) Heugly of Lehi, Utah, Shane (Camille) Gillett of Minot, N.D., Laurie (Chris) Crandall of Shelley, Melissa (Monroe) Stocking of Loma, Colo., Lisa (Kirk) Nestler of Boise, Megan (Dave) Cook of Draper, Utah, Michelle Whipple of San Diego, Calif., Christian Whipple of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jonathan Whipple of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Andrew Whipple of Fruit Heights, Utah; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma Lou Nelson Whipple; and his daughter, Carolyn Whipple Gillett.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Dale C. Darrington officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery with military rites accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.