Obituary: Don Wayne Rowe

December 10, 1946—June 29, 2020
Don Wayne Rowe, 73, of Twin Falls passed peacefully, Monday June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born December 10, 1946 in Concho Oklahoma and was raised by his father David E. Rowe and mother Marjorie Smothermon. Don was a proud Native American from the Cheyenne Arapahoe Tribe. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps and earned the National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Marksmanship Badge. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, and his two favorite sports football and basketball. Don enjoyed laughter and making others smile.
Don is survived by his wife of 41 years Martha Rowe, daughter Tonya Rowe, son-in-law Timothy Edgefield, granddaughters Tionnie and Toshonnie, cousin Barbara Freeman, and many nieces and nephews including Bobby Crawford, Nicole Brayton, and Jack Riggles.
Funeral services will be held at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church on 500 W 5th St, Filer ID at 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 10, 2020. We will begin with Veterans Honors followed by celebration of life services and then a luncheon. Cremation was under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences and tributes may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com
