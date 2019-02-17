Dec. 24, 1931-Feb. 17, 2019
BURLEY – Don W. Green, an 87-year-old resident of Burley, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Almo, Idaho, the son of Weldon George and Florence Ruth Nunn Green. When Don was old enough, he worked during haying season. He worked for Jim Sheridan, Elbert Durfee, Henry Belnap, and the Durfee family, who owned Durfee Hot Springs.
He attended schools in Almo, Malta, Albion, and Burley, where he graduated from Burley High School in 1950. He married Ardyth Martindale, originally from Oakley, on July 6, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Over the years, Don served in many different capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that included: adviser in the deacons and teachers quorums, elders quorum president, high priest group leader, ward clerk under three bishops, executive secretary, Primary teacher, and, as a church service missionary for two years.
Don worked at different jobs in different areas: Swift and Company Meat Processing Plant in Ogden, Utah; Boone R. Pyle Construction Company in Heyburn; Standard Oil Company of Burley; Crown Zellerbach Corporation in California; University of California Police Department; Cassia County Sheriff’s Department in Burley; and Cassia Regional Hospital ambulance department as an EMT, also in Burley.
He enjoyed riding horses and working at his nephew’s ranch on various projects. Additionally, he loved riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by a brother, Roy Green (Joann) of Laporte, Colorado; his twin brother, Dan Green (Delores) of Burley; his two sons, Cordell Green (Shelly) of Montpelier, and Harlen Green (Amber) of Burley; one daughter, Donelle Ramirez (Luis) of Boise; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Ardyth, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2016; two sisters, Ruth Catmull and LaVora Poulton; and a brother, Vern Green.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Steven Gerratt officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.