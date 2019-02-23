Don Richard Moyle
May 21, 1942 - February 10, 2019
Don Richard Moyle, 76, of Burley, Idaho peacefully slipped away February 10, 2019 in Durango, Mexico.
He was born May 21, 1942 in Alpine, UT to Emmett and Norma Moyle. He grew up in Heyburn, ID and graduated from Burley High School. He missed graduation to go to Durango Mexico to start a new mink farm with his older brothers Jay and Lee. He stayed south of the border for ten years which started his lifelong love of Mexico, part of which he financed by racing his 1956 T-Bird.
He returned to Burley and married Cindy Ellenburger and they began a family and started a mink farm in Springdale, ID. They raised mink for over forty years.
Don was all about his hobbies. He loved loud motors, fast cars, boats and motorcycles. He co-founded the Idaho Regatta in 1976. It became a premier attraction for boat racers from all over the United States and is still in operation. Don held boat racing records for many years and loved to travel to races with his family, where he met countless friends over the years. He shared this love of racing with his son Mark.
Don loved to travel on his motorcycle and give tours through the Devils Spine in Mexico. He also toured South America on a motorcycle. Everyone would comment on what a great rider he was and how fast he rode, even in his 70's.
He retired in the hills of Mexico, near Durango, where he built a cabin, rode his Ducati and enjoyed his retirement years in the place that he loved.
He is survived by his children Mark Moyle of Burley, ID and Lisa (Rob) Portrey of Nampa, ID and grandchildren Rebecca Moyle and Parker Portrey. He is also survived by his brothers Jay (Barbara) Moyle of Filer, ID, Lee (Marta) Moyle of Heyburn, ID, sisters Rhonda (Chuck) Crocket of Salem, OR and Joan (Greg) Serrao of San Monica, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Emmett and Norma Moyle and his sister Launa and her husband Jan Klieven.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.