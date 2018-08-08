Obituary: Don R. Hill

March 9, 1930 – August 7, 2018
HEYBURN — Donald Ralph “Don” Hill entered this world March 9, 1930, in Burley, Idaho, the second of four children born to Walter R. and Gladys (Gierisch) Hill. He passed away August 7, 2018, at Cassia Regional Hospital.
Don was raised and educated in Malta and graduated from Raft River High School. He married JoAnn Smith on June 1, 1950. Together, they had four children, Vickie, Debra, Donald Jr., and Kay. Following 28 years of marriage, JoAnn passed away. In January 1979, he married Marie Purcell Keller. To this union brought four additional children, Nyle, Dale, Mitzi and Kevin. For the past nearly 40 years together, they have combined two families into one.
Don’s working-life profession was that of a lineman, starting at Raft River Electric in Malta, and retiring after 15 years of service for the City of Burley.
He was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed his service as bishop and temple worker—a love he and Marie will forever cherish and never forget. Don’s free time was spent with family and friends four-wheeling, snowmobiling and horseback riding. His most precious time spent was that of reading the scriptures. For all who were blessed to know Don, one immediately realized that his great-big smile and sincere hug created lifelong friends. He was truly a neighbor to all.
Don is survived by his wife, Marie Hill; sons, Donald Jr. (Ellen) Hill, Kay (Shellie) Hill, Nyle (Melanie) Keller, Dale (Trisha) Keller, and Kevin (Kaylean) Keller; daughters, Vickie (Mike) Rigby, Debra (Paul) Jordan and Mitzi (Rick) Ramsey; 30 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeaneen (Don) Coombs and Annette (Mike) Corey; and a brother, Jack (Melva) Hill. In addition to his first wife, JoAnn, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, William Kay Hill.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.
