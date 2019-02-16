September 5, 1931—February 11, 2019
Donald “Don” Lee Patterson, 87 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home on February 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born September 5, 1931 to Joseph and Emrett Patterson. He had four brothers and four sisters. Don joined the Air Force in 1952. He was a first class airman. He married Mary Ann Griffin on June 16, 1958 and they had three children. Don is survived by his wife Mary of 61 years; their three children Don (Maritta), Dale and Cindy; one brother Phil and two sisters Darlene and Peach. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, three brothers, two sisters and one great granddaughter. Don is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Before his passing you could see his glow and excitement when any of them came to visit. He was loved by everyone that knew him. His saying “I’m a lover not a fighter” really resonated to those around him. When he returned from the Air Force he worked for the City of Twin Falls as a mechanic. He was willing to lend a hand to anybody that needed it. Don loved to spend time with his family, if he wasn’t teaching them how to change their own oil, he was teaching them how to hunt and fish.
At family gatherings you could always find him drinking a cold one and playing a game of horse shoes. He loved to play pinnacle. Don was truly a great role model to others. His great legacy will live on through stories told by future generations. A celebration of his life will be held at The Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Twin Falls on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m.
