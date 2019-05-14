March 28, 1938—May 10, 2019
Don Lee Harr passed to that great “fishing hole” above on May 10, 2019, after a brief illness surrounded by his family. There to greet him was his father Sam Harr with a fishing pole, his mother Elizabeth Harr with a lemon meringue pie, brother Sam Harr with the boat, cousin Leroy Harr with the fishing equipment and brother-in-law Glenn Sandau with the cooler. Don was born March 28, 1938 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Sam and Elizabeth Bender Harr. Don Graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1956 and has been a TRUE BRUIN ever since. Don, a Dodger and Laker fan married Judy Terpo, a Celtic and Yankee fan on October 29th and they were together 58+ years. He is survived by three children. Karen Harr, Meridian Idaho. Matt(Tammi) Harr, Twin Falls and Jennifer Harr Nauman, Twin Falls. His two sisters Joan Sandau, Twin Falls and Donna (Carl) Kelly of Buhl along with his faithful companion Jeter the Yorkie. Don loved his five grandchildren Eric Harr, Boise, Regan Harr, Freshwater Australia, Morgan Harr, Twin Falls, Jonas Nauman, Boise and Isabella Nauman, Twin Falls. He was a big part of their upbringing and would drop anything and everything if they were in need and he never told them no.
Grandpa was the best free throw (Elks Hoop Shoot) coach around with multiple district, state championships and one national title with not only his grandkids but multiple other kids in the area. He loved coaching kids and even helped Isabella learn guitar. Along with all his coaching skills Don was one of the best road hunters around whether it be in the south hills with Carl, the big desert, or up the yankee fork listening to Willies Roadhouse, he always had the coffee ready.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Shelia and Jim Veatch, brother Sam Harr, son-in-law Andy Nauman and three cousins, Leroy Harr, Ron Harr and Gene Harr. Don was the last of the 5 Harr boys. The family would like to thank Hospice Visions for the care and support they gave us during this difficult time. Per Don’s request there will be no funeral.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Life on May 19th from 1 to 4 p.m., at Canyon Springs Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, Don requested that donations be made to Paws Rescue, LLC, in care of Rachel Anderson, 538 Monte Vista Dr. Twin Falls. He was proud to be a foster parent to so many rescue dogs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
