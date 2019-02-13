Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Don David Gibbs
Don David Gibbs, a resident of Boise, Idaho, passed away on December 27, 2018. A son of Don David Gibbs and Leona Amelia Hartvigsen, Don grew up in the Magic Valley. After an enlistment in the US Army, Don attended the University of Idaho, where he met Barbara Marie Sanborn, whom he later married. Don and Barbara farmed eighty acres west of Filer, Idaho until the mid-1970s. From the early 1980s until his passing, Don lived at Boise Samaritan Village. Don is survived by his three daughters, Sharelyn Lewis (Scott), Nissa Gibbs, and Joyce Gibbs (Marc Moss). He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Clare Gibbs, nephew Jayson, and niece Diane.

Arrangements are being managed by Parke’s Funeral Home. Inurnment will occur Friday, February 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. His daughters wish to thank the current and former staff and residents of Boise Samaritan for helping Don make a home there.

