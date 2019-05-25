Domingo Arredondo Sr.
June 25, 1939 - May 19, 2019
BURLEY – Domingo Arredondo Sr., a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
Domingo was born June 25, 1939, in Alamo, Texas, the sixth of eight children born to Nicholas Arredondo Sr. and Carlota Garcia. He married Josefina Zuniga Arredondo on April 27, 1955. Domingo had various jobs: Alamo Fruit & Vegetable; Ore-Ida Foods; Bureau of Land Management as a firefighter; and various agricultural jobs. He loved to dance and joke around. He never met a stranger as everyone was his friend! When he was able to still eat, there was not a meal he didn't enjoy. He sure loved his wife's homemade flour tortillas and tamales! His next passion was, of course, going to try his luck at a slot machine or two.
Domingo is survived by his children, Alberto (Patricia) Arredondo Sr. of Heyburn, Adolfo (Josephina) Arredondo of Hansen, Marta A. (Pedro) Hernandez of Burley, and Johnny Arredondo of Burley; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Santos Arredondo Fuentes and Nicholas Arredondo, both of Rupert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Josefina Zuniga Arredondo; sons, Domingo Arredondo Jr. and Rogelio Arredondo; sister, Felicitas Arredondo Marin; and brothers, Pablo Arredondo and Roman Arredondo.
A viewing for family and friends will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 followed by the recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 also at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Mark Uhlenkott as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
