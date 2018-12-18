July 14, 1930—December 16, 2018
Dolores Elaine Cardwell Brehm, age 88, passed peacefully at home on December 16, 2018, surrounded by her family. Born July 14th, 1930 to Claude and Cecil Elliott Cardwell of Twin Falls, Dolores was the youngest of 16 children. Dolores’ mother Cecil passed in 1943 when she was 12 years old; and her father Claude passed ten months later when she was 13. Dolores’ older siblings had families and mouths to feed of their own, and with the burden of WWII at hand, Dolores went to California to be raised by her Aunt Lula Elliott Belden. Dolores remained in California until she was 17 when she returned to Twin Falls. She attended Twin Falls High School and worked at the local dime store. Dolores loved big band music, “In the Mood” being her favorite, and dancing. Upon returning to Twin Falls, she met Robert “Bob” Brehm at the Radio Rendezvous’ dance hall. The two were married in Elko, Nevada on April 2, 1949 at the age of 18. They were married 62 years.
Bob and Dolores lived in the Magic Valley for most of their married lives. Early in their marriage the two farmed in the Jerome area for 7 years. In 1959, Bob began a construction business and built many homes, businesses, and duplexes throughout Twin Falls. Dolores helped with construction, managed their properties and upkeep on their rentals. Bob and Dolores had two children, Sandy Brehm Kevan of Twin Falls, and Steve Brehm of Twin Falls. Family was extremely important to Dolores. She had five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Christmas was Dolores’ favorite holiday. She hosted many Christmas dinners and family gatherings at her home over the years. Bob and Dolores were both very active members at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Twin Falls. She loved watching the children play in the school yard at Immanuel, of which she shared a backyard fence for 30+ years. Dolores enjoyed caring for her yard, playing card games, crossword puzzles, and dominoes. She was also a very active parent in her kids and grandkids athletic activities and loved to go camping. She had a generous heart and loved spoiling her grandkids. When Bob and Dolores were in their later years, they were snowbirds wintering in Arizona.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents Claude and Cecil Cardwell, all 15 of her siblings, and her husband Bob Brehm. She is survived by her children, Sandy Kevan of Twin Falls; Steve and Christy Brehm of Twin Falls; grandchildren Angie (Billy) Mogensen, Lindsay (Michael) Cox, Jenna (Donovan) Gibson, Cody Brehm and Britni Brehm, as well as ten great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Dolores’ caregivers and hospice workers.
A viewing will be held from 12 to 1pm, followed by memorial service at 1pm Friday, December 21, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Twin Falls. Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores’ name to the Immanuel Lutheran School. Arrangements are under the direction of Kevin Rosenau of Rosenau Funeral Home.
