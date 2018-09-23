October 18, 1938 – September 11, 2018
Dory was born on October 18th, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her family moved to Anaconda, Mont. where Dory attended school. She had one son, Rick Merkle, in Butte on Feb. 5th, 1959.
In 1963, Dory and her son left Butte, Mont. due to the miners going on strike and work becoming scarce. They ended up in Twin Falls, Idaho where Dory found a job as a waitress and eventually office manager at the Depot Grill. Dory always held a special place for both the owners and people there. She thought of them as her extended family.
Dory was a hard worker and a real go-getter. She owned both the La Casita and Pour Haus in Twin Falls, Idaho. Dory retired in 2000 and moved back to beautiful Montana to be near her son and grandchildren in 2007.
She was best known for her loyalty and honesty. It didn’t matter to her if you were rich or poor. She would put you back in your place in a seconds notice if you thought you were better than anybody else.
Dory is preceded in death by her parents-Irvin and Juanita Smith. She is survived by her only child-Rick (Kim) Merkle, sisters- Shari Rowe and Jill Blooming Kemper, grandchildren-Travis Merkle, Tel (Sarah) Merkle, Tia (Jeff) McNabb, and great granddaughter -Kaydance McNabb.
There will be no service per her request.
Condolences may be sent to Rick Merkle at 133 Clay Avenue in Butte, MT 59701.
