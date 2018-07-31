Obituary: Dolly Noreen Kulik

January 27, 1938 – July 30, 2018
Dolly Noreen Kulik, 80, died July 30, 2018, in Buhl, Idaho.
She was born on January 27, 1938 in Lamar, Missouri to Louie and Ruby Miller. When she was 18 months old, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. She attended schools in Twin Falls, graduating in May 1957. She worked at Woolsworth and then Perkins Town & Country Drive in.
In August on 1957, she met Robert Kulik on a blind date arranged by a friend. They married on May 8, 1958 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl, Idaho. They took over the family farm and lived there for more than 40 years. The couple had three children, Ruth Ann, Barbara Jean and Robert Joseph.
Dolly was a wife, mother, homemaker and seamstress. She was always busy with life on the farm, gardening, canning, and crafts. She sewed everything from wedding dresses to curtains to cheerleader uniforms to horse blankets. After Bob died in 1999, she retired and moved to Buhl. Her main project became making doll clothes which were part of the church project to donate dolls with a full wardrobe to the Health and Welfare department to distribute to young girls under their care.
Dolly was always active at church. She taught first grade religious education for many years. She was involved with the Buhl Council of Catholic Woman, having held offices and been on the monthly cleaning committees. When on the December Committee, Dolly did the Christmas decorations, which included decorating a tree with wheat weaving ornaments. She and Bob worked many years with the church fair booth and helped with countless dinners and bazaars.
Dolly’s other interest was family history and genealogy. She had researched some of the family lines back into the 1500s and even corresponded with foreign countries to get information. She also helped other people research their ancestors.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Ruby Miller, her husband, Robert Kulik and her daughter, Ruth Ann Kulik.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean (Robert) Miller, her son, Robert Joseph Kulik and her grandson, Theodore Joseph Miller. She is also survived by her sisters Fern Woods, Fay (Ken) Oliver, Barbara Johnson and a brother, Michael (Myra) Miller as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on August 2, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, August 3, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with internment to follow at West End Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.
