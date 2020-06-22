Obituary: Dolly Bernice Peterson

January 8, 1940 ~ June 8, 2020
Dolly Bernice Grove Peterson, 80, of Twin Falls passed away June 8, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls. She was born January 8, 1940 in Tate, Arkansas to Frank Grove and Rosie Dowdy Grove.
Dolly enjoyed life and her first love was Jesus, then all of her family. She met Robert Peterson, and they were married September 8, 1956 and started their life together. She spent most of her time raising their five children. She had a few jobs, such as Towles Motel in Jerome and Lamb Weston in Twin Falls. She worked in ministry and especially liked volunteering to feed the homeless, as well as hospital ministry.
She loved all of her grandchildren and would always supply hugs and kisses and even a dance or two. Her family will greatly miss her. We love you Mom and Grandma.
Dolly is survived by her children, Debbie (Boyd) Setser, Robert Jr., Wesley (Lisa), James, and Kevin (Cindy); 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
A family service will be held to celebrate Dolly’s life.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dolly’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
