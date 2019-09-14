{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Dixie Lorene Ford
Sherri Davis

April 3, 1937 ~ September 6, 2019

Dixie Lorene Ford (Legg), 82, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. She was born April 3, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Walter Vee Legg and Helen Lenore Metzger Legg. She married Donald E. Ford on December 22, 1954. Together they had four loving children, and later divorced.

Dixie worked and retired from Farmore Pump and Irrigation after many years of service and made many friends during her time there.

Dixie was an avid fan of four-wheeling and spent many years enjoying the outdoors hiking and searching for arrowheads with family, friends and her special friend, Grant Jennings, while exploring the great outdoors. She also loved painting, drawing, and her many collections and shared her passion with her many grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dixie is survived by her brother, Fred Ross Starr; sister, Jeris Colleen (Roger) Pierson; her four children, Darla J. (Ford) Rairigh; Donald R. (Judy) Ford; Deena R. (Ford) Schlimm; and Daniel E. Ford; grandchildren, Torri Duggan; Tianna Sederstrom; Trevis Tudor; Jami Walter; Cortni Klucken; Emily Schlimm; Nicole Schlimm; Olivia Harr; Haven Ford; and Preston (Bing) Ford; plus nine great grandchildren; and her dear, loving friend, Grant Jennings. All of these lives she touched and loved deeply. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Lancaster and her stepfather, Gene Lancaster; father Walter Vee Legg; and brothers, Duane Legg and Eldon Vee Lancaster.

Per Dixie’s request, no formal services will be held.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dixie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of : Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments