December 30, 1941 – September 15, 2018
BURLEY — Dixie Lynn (Parkinson) Etcheverry, our beautiful, smart and sassy wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away unexpectedly, at age 76, on Saturday, September 15, 2018, in Burley, Idaho.
Dixie was born December 30, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Beverly Mae Faulkner and Samuel Eugene Parkinson. Dixie’s early years were spent in the Salt Lake valley on the family farm that she so loved. Dixie moved to Cokeville, Wyoming, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Michael Richard Etcheverry, and then moved to the Etcheverry Ranch. Dixie was a loving and supportive wife that followed her husband, Mike, to the University of Wyoming, and then throughout his career with Del Monte and the State of Idaho.
They were lucky enough to live in various states and places, making friends everywhere they went. Dixie enjoyed fishing, camping, horses, dogs, outdoors, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Dixie worked and volunteered in many different capacities and served as chapter chairperson for the American Red Cross for many years where she provided service for the United States military.
Dixie is survived by her loving husband, Mike Etcheverry of Burley; their son, Michael Victor Etcheverry of Meridian; sister, Judy Kay Deem (Rodger) of Fallon, Nevada; brother, Kelly Eugene Parkinson of Meridian; and grandchildren, Kara Etcheverry, Dominique Etcheverry, Michaela Etcheverry and Marshall Etcheverry all of Meridian. Dixie also leaves behind her dog, Toby, and cat, Angel. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Cynthia Lee Etcheverry Williams.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.
