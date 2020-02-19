{{featured_button_text}}

June 17, 1933—February 16, 2020

Dixie was born on June 17, 1933, to George and Hattie Mae Coster in Alt, CO. Dixie lived in Bonners Ferry, ID; Spokane, WA and was a longtime resident of Twin Falls, ID, when she passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; 8 siblings; daughter, Paula Kay Combs and grandson, Travis Puelz. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Harris, Jr; daughter, Lee Ann Reid (Don); son, Mark Puelz; a daughter of her heart, Kristi Wilbert; stepdaughter, Ann DeRoshia; stepson, Brian DeRoshia; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and her beloved dog Missy. Dixie will be interred in Bonners Ferry, ID. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Dixie’s memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Dixie Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments