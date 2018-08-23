March 8, 1937 – August 22, 2018
Dick Henderson Gibson, 81 years old, of Rupert, passed away August 22 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert Idaho.
He was born March 8, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Dick is survived by his Wife Karan Gibson, children Konda (Blair) Wakeley, Elko, Nevada, Janet Merzloch, Pocatello, Idaho, Blaine (Melanie) Gibson, Pocatello, Idaho, Grandchildren Sophia ( Brian) Price, Allegra (Ron) Russell, Zach Wakeley, Beau Wakeley, Colton Wakeley, Taylor Wakeley, Jordan Gibson, Joseph Gibson. He is proceeded in death by his parents Ross and Lillian Gibson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Rupert 1th ward Chapel 806 G St Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.