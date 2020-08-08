Obituary: Diane Palmer Martinez

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 21, 1955—July 30, 2020

Diane Palmer Martinez, a 64-year-old resident of Wendell passed away on July 30, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center In Twin Falls.

She was born August 21, 1955, in Gooding to Ralph and Lucille Palmer and as the youngest of six children. She attended schools in Shoshone and graduated from Shoshone High School in 1974. Diane grew up in the close-knit area of North Shoshone where she still has lifelong friends. There she enjoyed her days riding horses, swimming with her sister, nieces, nephews, and neighborhood kids in the canals and helping in the family-owned country store. She loved the time she spent in the mountains camping with her extended family.

After high school, she went to work at Tupperware. After Tupperware closed, she did stints as a nurses’ aid and other jobs until she went to work at Walmart in 2000. She was one of the original employees at the Jerome Walmart and was still employed there at the time of her death. She will be greatly missed by her best friend and co-worker Angie, and her extended Walmart family.