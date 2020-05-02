Obituary: Diana Jolene Vahsholtz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diana Jolene Vahsholtz

December 14, 1925—April 29, 2020

HEYBURN – Diana Jolene Vahsholtz, an 84-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Pocatello.

Jolene was born Dec. 14, 1935, in Pratt, Kansas, the daughter of John Oliver and Florence Pearl Kerrick Johnson. She married Richard Fred Vahsholtz on July 23, 1955, in Spring Valley (Canton), Kansas, and, together, they had four children. She worked with her husband in the sales industry as secretary and bookkeeper. One of the most enjoyable pleasures of her life was being a homemaker and providing for her children.

She was a devout Lutheran (Missouri Synod) and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert where she served in several church groups. She enjoyed working Crossword puzzles and playing cards.