Obituary: Diana Jolene Vahsholtz

Diana Jolene Vahsholtz
December 14, 1925—April 29, 2020
HEYBURN – Diana Jolene Vahsholtz, an 84-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Pocatello.
Jolene was born Dec. 14, 1935, in Pratt, Kansas, the daughter of John Oliver and Florence Pearl Kerrick Johnson. She married Richard Fred Vahsholtz on July 23, 1955, in Spring Valley (Canton), Kansas, and, together, they had four children. She worked with her husband in the sales industry as secretary and bookkeeper. One of the most enjoyable pleasures of her life was being a homemaker and providing for her children.
She was a devout Lutheran (Missouri Synod) and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert where she served in several church groups. She enjoyed working Crossword puzzles and playing cards.
Jolene is survived by her husband, Richard of Heyburn; her children, Randal J. Vahsholtz of Grace, Idaho, Gregory Keith Vahsholtz (Charlotte) of Nampa, Idaho, Janine Vahsholtz Fields (Jay) of Boise, Idaho, and Jeannie Vahsholtz Liimakka (Robert) of Pocatello, Idaho; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jon Johnson (Regina) of Prescott, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson, Matthew Richard Phillips.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with The Reverend Bryan Lindemood officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home.
All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
