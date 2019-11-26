August 5, 1938—November 24, 2019
Heavenly Father called one of his blessed angels home, Diana J. Traver on Sunday, Nov.24, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born on Aug. 5, 1938 in Eugene, Oregon.
She is survived by her sister Cherri Boardes; three sons and their wives, Jeffry (Summer) Jackson, Justin (Vicki) Jackson, Jason (Wendy) Jackson and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A vigil service with recitation of the rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave. in Burley. The funeral Mass will be celebrated following the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
