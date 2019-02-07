Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Dewey Clyde Tubbs
Ruby Aufderheide

April 7, 1933—February 2, 2019

Dewey Clyde Tubbs was born April 7, 1933 and passed away at his home at the Christian Retirement Village on February 2, 2019. He was born in Globe, Arizona to Dewie and Ellen Tubbs, but spent most of his childhood in Sonoma, California, graduating from Sonoma High School in 1952. He joined the Navy as soon after graduation and served in the Korean War before meeting his future wife, Margaret (Divelbiss) Tubbs. Dewey and Margaret met at a New Years dance in 1954 and the majority of their 9 month courtship was spent apart while Dewey was at sea. Dewey and Margaret welcomed two boys 20 months apart early in their marriage, James Daniel Tubbs and Richard David Tubbs.

The navy brought their family to San Francisco, Seattle, and Long Beach. In 1964 they moved to Gooding, Idaho to take over Margaret’s family farm, sold the farm in 1978 and moved to Kimberly, Idaho. When Dewey was 47 years old the Lord surprised them with a little girl to love, Jennifer Anne (Tubbs) Florendo.

After retirement Dewey and Margaret spent eight years traveling and exploring in their 5th wheel before settling down in Twin Falls and later, Boise, to enjoy more time with their beloved grandchildren. He was member of First Christian Church (Twin Falls), First Christian Church (Buhl) and finally the Capital City Christian Church in Boise, the same Church he and Margaret were married in 64 years ago.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, along with his sisters Marjorie Myers and Alice Archer. Dewey is survived by his loving wife Margaret; sons Jim (Dianne) and Rich and daughter Jenni (Joel) Florendo; as well as six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister.

There will be no formal service. His life will be celebrated next summer when his family can all be together as they scatter his ashes at his favorite fishing hole on the Little Smoky River north of Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boise Christian Retirement Village, 3223 N 36th St., Boise, ID 83703.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Dewey Clyde Tubbs
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments