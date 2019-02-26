Try 1 month for 99¢

September 2, 1946 – February 25, 2019

Devon Fredrick Ruhter Jr., 72, of Buhl, Idaho went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Devon was born September 2, 1946 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Devon Sr. and Norma (Griffith) Ruhter. Devon grew up on the farm south of Buhl and attended Castleford School graduating in 1964. He continued his education by attending Twin Falls Business College graduating in 1966. Following college, Devon volunteered to serve his country in the Army Reserve. Devon worked for Buhl Implement for 50 years, loving his position as an officer manager until retiring in 2016. During that time he made numerous lifetime friends.

Devon married Luella Gallo October 25, 1969 in Clover, Idaho. Together they raised five children: Troy (Daniele) Ruhter of Tillamook, OR; Travis (Bethany) Ruhter of Longview, WA; Aaron (Jennifer) Ruhter of Idaho Falls, ID; Clayton (Beth) Ruhter of Filer, ID; and Danielle (Sam) Meter of Buhl, ID.

Devon enjoyed attending Calvary Chapel, baseball, gardening, woodcutting, fishing, hunting pheasants, visiting with friends, and above all spending time with family.

Devon is survived by his wife, Luella; children; 11 grandchildren; his sister, Grace (Gerald) Owen; and brothers, Melvin Ruhter and Boyd Ruhter; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jan and Rande Ruhter.

A visitation for Devon will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Devon’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

