Obituary: Devoe Brown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1931—2020

Devoe Brown was born April 28, 1931 in Vidette, Arkansas. Son of William Clagg Brown and Ocie Hudson Brown. In 1942 the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho.

Devoe started working at 12 years old learning the Floor Covering trade. By 14 he worked full-time installing flooring when he wasn’t in school. While in his senior year of school, he finally had a class with his future bride, Colleen Mooney. Devoe knew she was the one. They were married a year later on May 28th, 1950. He proposed to her with a house plan. And proceeded to build their first home.

Devoe enjoyed a full life and enjoyed backpacking and hunting with Colleen and their five children and numerous friends & family. The menagerie of animals that they kept at their home on Dora Drive kept the Brown’s and their neighborhood well entertained.