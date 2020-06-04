Obituary: Destiny Rose Martin

Destiny Rose or “Dessie” which she loved to be called, was a caring soul who left us way too soon on May 23, 2020, from a respiratory issue. She was many things to many people — loving partner, daughter, aunt, friend, fur-baby mom to Ellla. She was born 09-18-1983 to Dawn Ankenman and Glen Martin and grew up in Missoula, MT. She spent her childhood with her family and friends enjoying the outdoors. Being a part of the lives of her friends and the group they created. She loved her grandpa and grandma and loved being with each of them. She would often tell loving and funny stories of her life. Destiny loved her parents deeply. She found her love of music through her dad. She loved listening to him sing and play whatever instrument was available. Destiny found solace in music. Some may say, “that was when she felt the most free.” When her father became very ill a few years ago, she was instrumental in getting him the care he needed. Even though Destiny and her mother always didn’t get along. The bond between mother and daughter was always there. She was a loyal friend and still has contact with many friends from high school. Destiny liked living in Idaho, yet she really loved Montana and always missed “her” mountains.