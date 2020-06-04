Obituary: Destiny Rose Martin

September 18, 1983—May 23, 2020
Destiny Rose or “Dessie” which she loved to be called, was a caring soul who left us way too soon on May 23, 2020, from a respiratory issue. She was many things to many people — loving partner, daughter, aunt, friend, fur-baby mom to Ellla. She was born 09-18-1983 to Dawn Ankenman and Glen Martin and grew up in Missoula, MT. She spent her childhood with her family and friends enjoying the outdoors. Being a part of the lives of her friends and the group they created. She loved her grandpa and grandma and loved being with each of them. She would often tell loving and funny stories of her life. Destiny loved her parents deeply. She found her love of music through her dad. She loved listening to him sing and play whatever instrument was available. Destiny found solace in music. Some may say, “that was when she felt the most free.” When her father became very ill a few years ago, she was instrumental in getting him the care he needed. Even though Destiny and her mother always didn’t get along. The bond between mother and daughter was always there. She was a loyal friend and still has contact with many friends from high school. Destiny liked living in Idaho, yet she really loved Montana and always missed “her” mountains.
Destiny was in a deeply committed, loving, long term relationship with Aaron (AJ) Rountree. They planned to be married after the pandemic. It was during this time, Destiny and Aaron had thoughtful and meaningful conversations between themselves. They looked forward to the next portion of their lives together. Although Aaron was not sure about having more children. They came to the conclusion, both had more than enough love of one another and children would be so blessed to have them as parents. Their fur baby Ella is loved and it is plain to see she was Destiny’s “baby.” The hundreds of photos and videos on Destiny’s phone of Ella is proof enough. Destiny could go on for hours about Ella. Ella looks for her Mommy everyday.
Although Idaho wasn’t always the state they loved they made a life together and where they lived it was love. They had a shared passion for music, helping the community, sports, the outdoors, family, social and criminal justice. Aaron and Destiny loved to travel. Having the opportunity to see family and friends was another passions of theirs. Aaron regrets not traveling to Missoula MT and meeting some of her family and friends in person. They also loved traveling to see concerts and sporting events. Sitting quietly holding hands was enough for Aaron and Destiny. Aaron will miss Destiny’s singing and dancing. Her belly laughs. Being silly together, window shopping and finding reasons to get out to do whatever. He will also miss her cooking, the twinkle in her eyes while she smiled. They loved playing board games and the occasional cribbage squabble.
Destiny considered everyone family and gave her love freely to Aaron’s family as they became her family. She gained a wealth of family who loved her dearly. Destiny didn’t have children of her own, however; considered Aaron’s children, granddaughter, nieces/nephews as her own children and loved them with all of her heart. Destiny had a unique skill for bringing people together. She would make sure the family got together frequently for holidays and family events. She put in a lot of her time, money and effort to make it all happen. Aaron states, “she was the glue that kept them all together.” Aaron and everyone will miss Destiny’s “Sweet Potato Puffs.” She could fill a room with love and her amazing personality. Destiny was a proud member of C.A. She worked tirelessly to help others in the Recovery community by organizing events, meetings and took the time to help another keep coming back. She was a trusted servant and kept other’s confidence. She always saw the potential in others. Being socially minded. Destiny spoke fondly about meeting then candidate Obama and helping his champagne in 2008. Destiny will be desperately missed and leaves behind a hole that can never be filled. Services will be announced at a later date. Services will be held locally and live online as well. Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home.
